Özcan Deniz, 49, Proposes to his Iranian Designer Girlfriend, 26

Turkish star "Ozcan Deniz" always tries to share his emotional news and photos with followers on social media, unlike many stars who are pretty private.

Turkish press sources revealed that Turkish star Deniz had proposed to his new girlfriend, Iranian designer Samar Dadgar, earlier this week.

According to statements made by the Iranian designer, the wedding has never been scheduled, but it will not be this summer.

Earlier, the actor had announced his relationship with designer "Samar Dadker", where he posted a picture of them on "Instagram" as she approached him and looked at him with love while he sent a romantic message to her saying: "I am in your eyes again."

The designer who is of Iranian origin, is 23 years younger than the Turkish star, which is a big age difference between them, as they topped social media for this big age difference.

During the previous months, before this relationship was announced, Ozcan was the talk of social media after the problems between him and his ex-wife and the mother of his son, "Octane", including a video clip that was circulated in which the duo appeared arguing in front of his ex-wife's house, who hit him, slapped him, and slashed his shirt.