“The Law Cafe” Big Hit from the First Episode

The Law Cafe, a new drama on KBS2, is off to a strong start!



Based on the popular web novel of the same name, "The Law Cafe" is a romantic comedy about Kim Yuri, an eccentric lawyer who moves into Kim Jungho's building and establishes a "Law Cafe," and Kim Jungho, a brilliant former prosecutor-turned-libertine landlord.

Lee Seunggi and Lee Seyoung, who appeared in the popular drama "Hwayugi-A Korean Odyssey" together four years ago, are reunited in the much-awaited tv series.



According to Nielsen Korea, a ratings research company, the first episode of KBS2's "The Law Cafe", achieved an average audience rating of 7.1 percent for households nationwide.

The fact that they are friends for 17 years and have been dating since high school, and it was revealed that they had been dating briefly during college, attracted viewers' attention.

Where Can I Watch The Law Cafe?

In some regions, Viki and Viu both offer live streaming of The Law Cafe. But for Korean viewers, The Law Cafe is presently airing at 21.50 on KBS2 (KST).

How Many Episodes Will The Law Cafe have?

K-drama The Law Cafe has 16 episodes and releases two episodes per week.

The Law Cafe: Is There a Trailer?

There is, in fact! The Law Cafe Season 1 trailer is available below:

Written by Sondos Swed



