BTS New Collection In Celebration of Chuseok 2022

Published September 4th, 2022 - 10:40 GMT
BTS
BTS Dalmajung
BTS Dalmajung Merch Trailer Reveals New Collection In Celebration of Chuseok 2022

BTS drew attention by revealing their beautiful Hanbok figure commemorating Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving Day).
 

On the 3rd of September, HYBE, a BTS agency, released a photo of a BTS wearing hanbok on its official Twitter account to celebrate Chuseok. The members dressed in beautiful hanbok and showed off their beauty reminiscent of Joseon Dynasty scholars.
 

BTS

Sitting around the waterside under the dark night sky, the BTS members displayed an oriental painting-like figure and refined the traditional beauty of Korea.

Fans cheered enthusiastically, admiring the stunning beauty of the BTS members.

This September, HYBE will release the new collection of BTS Dalmajung merch. They released a huge collection the year before at about the same time. 

The online Weverse shops were selling a variety of official clothing, photocard sets, keyrings, badge sets, hand mirrors, Yut Nori kits, unique photobooks, binders, etc. inspired by Korean culture.

Watch BTS [DALMAJUNG] Main Trailer


The new BTS Dalmajung merch line will be revealed on September 6, 2022, at 11 am KST. Stay tuned.

Written by Sondos Swed

Tags:BTSKorean Thanksgiving DayHanbokDalmajungHYBE

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

