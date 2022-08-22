IU is Having a Concert at the Olympic Stadium

IU (Lee Ji-eun) is a solo singer and actress from South Korea. On September 18, 2008, she made her debut with Kakao M. It was revealed that IU officially entered into a contract with EDAM Entertainment on January 6th, 2020.



Many people are planning to wage a bloody ticketing war to go to IU's solo concert. On the 3rd of August, the detailed schedule of ticketing along with IU's concert poster photos was released on the official Instagram account of Lee Dam Entertainment.



The pre-sale of the fan club for the concert will be open from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on the 8th of August. Only members who subscribe to the paid fan club "Uaena" can participate.

General reservations will open from 8 p.m. on August the 11th and can be made until 11:59 p.m. on September 15.



It is believed that there will be a huge ticketing war because any Melon ticket subscriber can participate in general reservations.

Ticketing for the concert can be through the Melon Ticket website and app, and wheelchair seats can only be booked by phone through the customer center from the morning after the ticket opens.



This concert is IU's first concert in about three years since 2019, so fans' expectations are even higher.





In addition, the performance was scheduled to be held at the Olympic Main Stadium in Jamsil Stadium for the first time as a Korean female solo artist, proving IU's tremendous potential.



Jamsil Stadium's Olympic Main Stadium can accommodate up to 100,000 spectators, including standing seats, and in March, global idol group BTS held a solo concert for three days.



.@BTS_twt’s Concert for March at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea has been approved for 15K attendees the largest since the Covid crisis.

A total of 45K Army’s will gather for three days (March 10th, 12th and 13th) to see BTS for the first time in 2 and a half years in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/bMieiRURja Also Read BLACKPINK's Musical Success & Ji-Soo is a Photoshoot Star February 21, 2022



Meanwhile, IU's solo concert "The Golden Hour" will be held for two days from Sept. 17 to 18.





Written by Sondos Swed