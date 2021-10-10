10 Astonishing Facts About Squid Game (Pictures)

  1. Home
Ala' Mashharawi

Published October 10th, 2021 - 11:28 GMT
South Korean show Squid Game is #1 on Netflix in 90 countries.

In addition to the appealing plot and addictive storyline, here are another behind-the-scenes facts that will give you goosebumps.

Fact #1: Leading actors Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo were selected to play Gi-hun and Sang-woo by director Hwang Dong-hyuk early at the start of the show.

Gi-hun Sang-woo Squid Game

Fact #2: A coincidental audition for actor Anupam Tripathi, originally from India, who plays Ali in the show, as he auditioned for Squid Game while studying acting in Korea.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said that Anupam was perfect for the role, because it was too difficult to find foreign actors in Korea for this specific role of Ali.

Anupam Tripathi Ali Squid Game

Fact #3: Before Squid game, Jung Ho-yeon, who plays Sae-byeok, had only 400k followers on Instagram, but now she has 18.2 million followers and counting, making her the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram.

Fact #4: Well, it turned out that we are not the only ones who were impressed by the sets of Squid Game, as the actors themselves were amazed by it too.

'I was so full of curiosity about how the set would be arranged every time I went to film. Whenever we got there, the set would be done so well that we would all be busy taking photos before filming.' Lee Jung-jae said.

squid game set

Fact #5: Improvising happened a lot on set, and one of our favorite ones was when Lee Jung-jae tried multiple times to put the straw back in Jung Ho-yeon's coffee. In fact Lee couldn't lift her head up because she was laughing so hard.

And despite being an outtake, the scene was added to the final cut.

Lee Jung-jae Jung Ho-yeon squid game

Fact #6: The show's popularity has exceeded expectations, to the point that some co-stars were hosted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon squid game

Fact #7: Jung Ho-yeon, originally from South Korea, played a North Korean defector in Squid Game, so she actually studied North Korean to get the dialect correct.

Lee Jung-jae squid game Sae-byeok north korea

Fact #8: 'Baby Squid' was called on Park Hae-soo's son who was born the day Squid Game premiered on Netflix.

'It was quite amazing because the premiere of Squid Game was at 4 p.m. KST, and the first time I got to meet my son was at 3:50 p.m. So he is my lucky charm and a bundle of blessing for me.' Park Hae-soo said.

Park Hae-soo squid game

Fact #9: Despite their good and bad roles in the show, Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun have been best friends since the beginning of their acting career, and they've always said that wanted to work together.

Fact #10: Unlike Joey Tribbiani who keeps things from the set as long as producers don't know about it, Anupam Tripathi he was permitted to keep his 199 green tracksuit, he even bragged about it on Instagram.

 

