In Pictures: Who Are 'Al-Rawabi School For Girls' Actresses?

Mini series Al-Rawabi School For Girls (مدرسة الروابي للبنات) is still achieving a smashing success and causing a widespread frenzy on both local and international social media.

Co-written by Tima Shomali and Sherine Kamal, and directed by Tima Shomali, Al-Rawabi School For Girls has casted familiar faces such as Rakeen Saad, Jordanian veterans such as Nadera Omran, Diana Rahmeh, Reem Sadeh and Suheir Fahed, as well as new faces.

In a recent interview with the director of Al-Rawabi School For Girls, Saudi journalist Sarah Dundarawy hosted Tima Shomali in her famous talk show Tafa3olcom.

Sarah revealed that she was shocked when she learned that many of Al-Rawabi girls were actually new faces, except for Rakeen Saad, and despite their first experience in acting, they've shown an outstanding performance.

Tima added that she took her time in casting, and intended to go for new faces who are spontaneous yet talented and skilled.

The director also revealed that the actresses themselves selected the characters they wanted to play in the Netflix series, because they felt they relate to them.

We know them as Mariam, Layan, Rania, Nouf, Dina and Roqayya, the female students who attend prestigious Al-Rawabi School For Girls in West Amman. But let us have a closer look at each one of them.

Joanna Arida



She plays Rania 'the redhead' in the show. Joanna was Born on February 26, 1998, and she attends Faculty of Architecture at German Jordanian University.

Noor Taher

She plays Layan 'the bully' in the show. Noor was born on November 2, 1999. She became famous in Jordan through some shows, including Infidel in 2020, and The Stoning of Soraya M. in 2008.

Rakeen Saad

She plays Nouf 'the rebellious' in Al-Rawabi School.

Rakeen Saad Al-Silawi is a Jordanian actress. Rakeen was born on December 15, 1989. She is the daughter of journalist Saad Al-Silawi, director of Al-Arabiya channel office in Jordan, and her mother is jewelry designer Rawabi Abu Ghazaleh.

Rakeen began acting on theater at the age of ten, she received a Bachelor’s degree in Drama from the University of Exeter in Britain, and she participated in many acting projects in cinema, theater and television in Montreal.

Andria Tayeh

She plays Mariam 'the bullied' in the series. Andria comes from Lebanese origins. She was born on May 9, 2001. Tayeh graduated from Al-Ahliyyah School For Girls in March 2019. Currently, she's perusing a bachelor degree in Communications, Advertising and Public Relations.

Salsabiela

She played Roqayya 'the hijabi' in the school. According to her Instagram, Salsabiela adores theatre and has performed in several plays, such as Tuffah (Apple) in 2018. Salsabiela graduated in 2016.

Yara Mustafa

She played Dina 'the light-hearted' in the show.