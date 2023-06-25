14 years without Michael Jackson: cultural legacy

ALBAWABA - It has been 14 years since the world lost the king of pop, Michael Jackson.

Michael Joseph Jackson died on June 25, 2009, the Bad hitmaker's death was ruled as a homicide by the Los Angeles Country coroner, Jackson died from acute propofol intoxication exacerbated by the anxiolytic lorazepam, and less significantly midazolam, diazepam, lidocaine, and ephedrine.

1. Humanitarian work

Jackson was a longtime activist for human rights, and his biggest aim in his career was to "change the world to a better place," Michael challenged racial boundaries and revolutionized the music industry throughout his career.

Among the issues Jackson fought for was climate change, in addition to donating a huge amount of money over the years to organizations that support AIDS, and cancer research.

During a day off on his BAD World Tour, Michael Jackson stopped by the Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital in Italy. He spent time with children, gave them gifts, and pledged a donation of over $100,000. #MJHumanitarian pic.twitter.com/yFG5RxQ1qx — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) August 3, 2021

The humanitarian also supported cases like the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Social Change, UNICEF, and more.

Michael Jackson holds the Guinness World Record for the most charities supported by a pop star. It is estimated he gave hundreds of millions to the NAACP, UNICEF, United Negro College Fund, among dozens of others. #MJHumanitarian pic.twitter.com/ypWZjAbe7F — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) October 18, 2021

Jackson also aimed to support children, and his support was mostly focused on youth across the world.

In 1993, Michael pledged to donate $1.25 million to inner-city Los Angeles children, many of whom were impacted by the Los Angeles Riots following the Rodney King verdict.

This week in 1993, Michael pledged to donate $1.25 million to inner-city Los Angeles children, many of whom were impacted by the L.A. Riots following the Rodney King verdict. #MJHumanitarian pic.twitter.com/nlJc81S5wX — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) June 9, 2021

The Indiana-born singer was not only famous in the United States, but his impact affected everyone around the world, especially because of his frequent visits to other countries, especially in areas seemingly untouched by Western influence.

2. Vitiligo Awareness

By the end of the 1980s, Michael's skin started to get lighter, and by 1991 his skin was completely different, many tabloids alleged that the singer bleached his skin.

However, according to Jackson, his skin color changed due to a skin disorder called vitiligo which eliminates the pigmentation in a person’s skin and causes large white blotches to appear.

When the singer died in 2009, the autopsy confirmed the vitiligo condition and proved that Michael did not bleach his skin, however, Jackson used treatment to even out the skin color.

3. Heal The World

In 1991, Michael Jackson managed to raise more than $100 million for African relief by releasing a charity song written by him and pop singer, Lionel Richie. The song was titled We Are The World.

Jackson raised awareness for climate change, and animal abuse, and urged people to stop pollution, take care of the planet, and end wars, in his humanitarian song, Earth Song.

In his song, Heal The World, Jackson discussed making the world a better place for the coming generations and the entire human race.