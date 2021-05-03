16 Pictures of Lovers Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel From Their Maldives Trip

  1. Home
Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 3rd, 2021 - 11:07 GMT
Last week, leading actors of Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door) Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have surprised their millions of fans around the world when they took an impromptu trip to the most romantic destination on Earth, Maldives.

At first, the on-screen couple was alone in the trip, then later they were joined by Hande's sister Gamze Erçel and her husband Caner Yıldırım and daughter Aylin Mavi Yıldırım.

News first broke when fans of the actors leaked their image as they were dining in Maldives.

Then later the couple started sharing snapshots from the trip with their millions of followers on Instagram. They were even taking pictures of each other and flirting in the comments.

At the end of the trip, Kerem and Hande finally announced their relationship after almost a year from hiding it.

Bürsin said: "In the middle of the ocean with a canoe and just the two of us...perfect."

And Erçel responded: "Our joy makes the sprinklers go popping...perfect."

Below we gathered for you all the photos that Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel took during their romantic getaway to Maldives.

Kerem Bürsin Bursin Hande Erçel Ercel Serenay Sarıkaya Sarikaya Instagram untag Maldives love Aşk


Kerem Bürsin Takes Magical Pictures of Hande Erçel in Maldives.. and Untags Ex Serenay Sarıkaya


