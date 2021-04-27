  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. BREAKING: Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Finally ANNOUNCE Their Love: Candid Pictures and M…

BREAKING: Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Finally ANNOUNCE Their Love: Candid Pictures and Messages

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published April 27th, 2021 - 08:20 GMT
Kerem Bürsin Bursin Hande Erçel Ercel love confirmed Maldives aşk onaylandı Instagram aşkı wife girlfriend dating flört ilişkisi

Few hours ago, Sen Çal Kapimi co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel caused a frezy among millions of their fans around the world. They confirmed their love.

Also ReadLove Is Confirmed! Watch Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Hand in Hand in MaldivesLove Is Confirmed! Watch Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Hand in Hand in Maldives

After months of denying and avoiding talking about their rumored love with the press, Hande and Kerem finally revealed their relationship in the best way ever.

At first, Kerem Bürsin, who plays Serkan in Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door), shared a picture from his trip with Hande to Maldives with his 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

The couple was sitting in a glass canoe while sporting swimsuits in the stunning tropical destination.

Kerem Bürsin Bursin Hande Erçel Ercel love confirmed Maldives aşk onaylandı Instagram aşkı wife girlfriend dating flört ilişkisi

For the first time ever, Kerem Bürsin has publicly expressed his love to Hande Erçel, as he captioned the picture saying:

"In the middle of the ocean with a canoe and just the two of us...perfect."

Fans of the couple went crazy as they've been anxiously waiting for this declaration of love.

However, fans were not the only ones who expressed their happiness for Hande and Kerem, as Turkish celebrities left comments to congratulate the couple.

Actress Neslihan Yeldan wrote: 'finally', and artist Ashley Platz commented: 'So Happy For You', and Hande and Kerem's fellow star Sarp Bozkurt wrote: 'AMANIM'.

But wait, the declaration of love isn't over yet, as Kerem's second half Hande Erçel even doubled the excitement by posting TWO pictures of themselves as they were goofing around the sprinklers in Maldives.

Hande responded to Kerem's love by writing:

"Our joy makes the sprinklers go popping...perfect."

"Kerem Bürsin Bursin Hande Erçel Ercel love confirmed Maldives aşk onaylandı Instagram aşkı wife girlfriend dating flört ilişkisi"

Also ReadLove Is Confirmed! Watch Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Hand in Hand in MaldivesLove in Maldives? Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Share Charming Pictures of Each Other on Instagram

Kerem Bürsin Bursin Hande Erçel Ercel love confirmed Maldives aşk onaylandı Instagram aşkı wife girlfriend dating flört ilişkisi

Kerem Bürsin Bursin Hande Erçel Ercel love confirmed Maldives aşk onaylandı Instagram aşkı wife girlfriend dating flört ilişkisi

"Kerem Bürsin Bursin Hande Erçel Ercel love confirmed Maldives aşk onaylandı Instagram aşkı wife girlfriend dating flört ilişkisi"

Tags:Kerem BürsinHande ErçelMaldivesTurkeyCelebrities Relationships

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...