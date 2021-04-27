BREAKING: Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Finally ANNOUNCE Their Love: Candid Pictures and Messages

Few hours ago, Sen Çal Kapimi co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel caused a frezy among millions of their fans around the world. They confirmed their love.

After months of denying and avoiding talking about their rumored love with the press, Hande and Kerem finally revealed their relationship in the best way ever.

At first, Kerem Bürsin, who plays Serkan in Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door), shared a picture from his trip with Hande to Maldives with his 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

The couple was sitting in a glass canoe while sporting swimsuits in the stunning tropical destination.

For the first time ever, Kerem Bürsin has publicly expressed his love to Hande Erçel, as he captioned the picture saying:

"In the middle of the ocean with a canoe and just the two of us...perfect."

Fans of the couple went crazy as they've been anxiously waiting for this declaration of love.

However, fans were not the only ones who expressed their happiness for Hande and Kerem, as Turkish celebrities left comments to congratulate the couple.

Actress Neslihan Yeldan wrote: 'finally', and artist Ashley Platz commented: 'So Happy For You', and Hande and Kerem's fellow star Sarp Bozkurt wrote: 'AMANIM'.

But wait, the declaration of love isn't over yet, as Kerem's second half Hande Erçel even doubled the excitement by posting TWO pictures of themselves as they were goofing around the sprinklers in Maldives.

Hande responded to Kerem's love by writing: