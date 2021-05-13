18 Celebrities and Figures Stand in Solidarity With Palestine: Rihanna, Natalie Portman and More

Amid international media blackout, social media has shown its power and importance in revealing to the world the catastrophe that Palestine has been living in for decades.

The crisis started when Israeli settlers and soldiers attacked unarmed Palestinian citizens in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and forced them to evict their homes in what was described as 'ethnic cleansing'.

From that point, Israeli soldiers escalated the attack that reached Al-Aqsa mosque and raided worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan, which prompted Hamas to fight back by launching a missile attack on Israeli settlers residing in Palestinian occupied lands like Tel Aviv.

Palestinians death toll (martyrs) reached 65 including 16 children, while Israeli death toll reached 5.

Powerful hashtags on social media such as #SaveSheikhJarrah and #FreePalestine were able to Internationally expose Israel and grab the attention of global stars and figures who helped sharing the truth with the world and stand in solidarity with Palestine.

Bella Hadid

Mark Ruffalo

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people - it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021

Viola Davis

Dua Lipa

The Weeknd

Roger Waters

Susan Sarandon





Halima Aden

Fai Khadra

Mesut Özil

Lena Headey

Bianca Balti





Cornel West

The vicious Israeli domination of precious Palestinians-this crime against humanity- can’t be denied nor rationalized by cowardly politicians & academicians! Every nation must be accountable for its barbaric arbitrary use of power- be it the USA, Russia, Haiti, Iran or Israel! — Cornel West (@CornelWest) May 11, 2021

Gigi Hadid





Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom Jeremy Corbyn

Mohammed Hadid

Anwar Hadid

Rihanna