18 Celebrities and Figures Stand in Solidarity With Palestine: Rihanna, Natalie Portman and More

Published May 13th, 2021 - 10:47 GMT
Amid international media blackout, social media has shown its power and importance in revealing to the world the catastrophe that Palestine has been living in for decades.

The crisis started when Israeli settlers and soldiers attacked unarmed Palestinian citizens in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and forced them to evict their homes in what was described as 'ethnic cleansing'.

From that point, Israeli soldiers escalated the attack that reached Al-Aqsa mosque and raided worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan, which prompted Hamas to fight back by launching a missile attack on Israeli settlers residing in Palestinian occupied lands like Tel Aviv.

Palestinians death toll (martyrs) reached 65 including 16 children, while Israeli death toll reached 5.

Powerful hashtags on social media such as #SaveSheikhJarrah and #FreePalestine were able to Internationally expose Israel and grab the attention of global stars and figures who helped sharing the truth with the world  and stand in solidarity with Palestine.

Bella Hadid
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

 

Mark Ruffalo

 

Viola Davis
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

 

Dua Lipa

dua lipa palestine sheikh jarrah

 

The Weeknd

the weeknd palestine sheikh jarrah

 

Roger Waters
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roger Waters (@rogerwaters)

 

Susan Sarandon

susan sarandon palestine sheikh jarrah


susan sarandon palestine sheikh jarrah

 

Halima Aden

palestine sheikh jarrah halima aden

 

Fai Khadra

Fai Khadra palestine sheikh jarrah

 

Mesut Özil
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official)

 

Lena Headey
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey)

 

Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti palestine sheikh jarrah

 

Cornel West
Gigi Hadid

gigi hadid palestine sheikh jarrah
gigi hadid palestine sheikh jarrah

 

Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn palestine sheikh jarrah

 

Mohammed Hadid

 

Anwar Hadid

anwar hadid palestine sheikh jarrah

Rihanna
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

 

