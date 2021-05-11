Viola Davis on Palestine: Let’s Talk About What’s Going on in Sheikh Jarrah

American actress Viola Davis has broken her silence about the inhuman violations practiced by Israeli settlers and soldiers against Palestinians residing in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The How To Get Away With Murder star has shared a thread post with her 7.7 million followers on Instagram titled: 'What To Know About Sheikh Jarrah'.

The original thread was shared by @SoYouWantToTalkAbout Instagram account which has 2.5 million followers.

The post started by explaining the roots of Sheikh Jarrah crisis caused by Israeli courts when they ruled to forcibly evict 12 Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Viola's message continued explaining how 550 Palestinians face the threat of dispossession, adding that how brazenly the court ruled that each evicted refugee family must pay $20,000 to cover settlers' legal expenses.

Davis then went back in history and explained how Skeikh Jarrah neighborhood is the home of 3,000 Palestinians who are already refugees who were ethnically cleansed from their homes in other parts of Palestine in the 1948 war.

Davis was hailed by followers for breaking her silence and sharing with the world about the suffering of Palestinians.

Her fans left her comments like:

'Thank you so much Ms. Davis thank you for using your voice to shed light on an issue that needs more awareness. It means a lot to us,'

'I read a book called The Lemon Tree a few years ago. I thought it explained the history really well. The Palestinians have been wronged for a long time.'

'Thank you for sharing', 'Thank you thank you thank you for posting & not being silent!', 'Respect', 'You are a brave lady!!', 'Thank you Queen for raising awareness', 'You’ve always been my favorite and now I love and appreciate you even more'.