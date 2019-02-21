The 1975 Takes Home Brit Award

The 1975 took home the award This Wednesday (source: the1975 / Instagram )

The 1975 and Dua Lipa won big at the 39th annual Brit Awards which recognizes excellence in popular British and international music.

The 1975 took home the award Wednesday for Mastercard British Album of the Year for their release A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships alongside the award for British Group.

"We're so humbled by this award," the band, which consists of Matthew Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann, said onstage.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, won British Single for her Calvin Harris collaboration "One Kiss." Harris was also honored with Best British Producer.

