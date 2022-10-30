3 stars not allowed to visit Sherine at the hospital

New updates are coming in regarding Sherine Abdel Wahhab's hospital stay.

Sources have revealed that there are three celebrities who are not allowed to visit the singer at the hospital where she currently stay, and according to Egyptian sources, the three stars have asked to visit Sherine because visits are banned.

According to Mustafa Kamel, Angham was among the three individuals, Angham fully supported Sherine's family during the drug-use crisis.

Also trying to visit the singer was Elham Shahin, Shahin was the last person to spend time with Sherine on vacation, and photos of the pair were spread on social media just days before Sherine was taken to the hospital.

Laila Elwi was also denied the visitation request to see Sherine, Laila previously announced that she will be taking care of Sherine's daughters till the singer gets admitted out of the facility.

Meanwhile, Sherine's mental state is getting better, however the star is currently in a dangerous state due to fear of a drug relapse.