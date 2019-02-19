50 Thousand Retweets Please! Mohammad Ramadan's One Condition to Perform in Concert

Mohammad Ramadan has achieved great success not only in the field of acting but also in singing recently. (Source: mohamedramadanws - Instagram)

Egyptian actor Mohammad Ramadan has achieved great success during the past year, not only in the field of acting but also in singing.

Ramadan has released many songs over the past couple of months, whether as soundtracks in films he acts in or separate singles that were filmed as music videos. These songs were very successful, controversial and achieved high viewership numbers.

It seems that the huge success and popularity of Mohammed Ramadan's songs prompted his fans to ask when he will perform them in concert for the public as professional singers do.

A fan of Ramadan asked the Egyptian artist via Twitter about how many retweets it takes for Ramadan to perform in concert, and Mohammad Ramadan replied: "with 50,000 retweets you will get the strongest concert in Egypt."

In another context, Mohammed Ramadan recently began filming his scenes in the series "Zilzal" (Earthquake), which will be screened in Ramadan 2019.