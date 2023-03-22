6ix9ine hospitalized amid physical attack

ALBAWABA - Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally attacked at a Florida gym.

A video went viral showing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine getting attacked as a man is seen continuously beating the rapper up while he is trying to hide his face.

6ix9ine was brutally beaten up inside a South Florida gym, and the injuries were bad that the 26-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital by an ambulance.

Video of 6ix9ine getting jumped at LA Fitness pic.twitter.com/b1uZyKanGN — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 22, 2023

He suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back.

Le rappeur 6ix9ine a été agressé cette nuit dans une salle de sport à Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/IFCP7n4gGT — 100% RUE🏢🔞® (@amineriree) March 22, 2023

Prior to the attack, 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro revealed that the rapper was inside the sauna at the gym when a group of men attacked him without warning.

Police were directly sent to the scene.