Published March 22nd, 2023 - 08:26 GMT
6ix9ine hospitalized amid physical attack
Highlights
WARNING: graphic content

ALBAWABA - Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally attacked at a Florida gym. 

A video went viral showing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine getting attacked as a man is seen continuously beating the rapper up while he is trying to hide his face. 

Via Twitter, @scubaryan_

6ix9ine was brutally beaten up inside a South Florida gym, and the injuries were bad that the 26-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital by an ambulance. 

He suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back.

Prior to the attack, 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro revealed that the rapper was inside the sauna at the gym when a group of men attacked him without warning. 

Police were directly sent to the scene. 

 

