9 Million Views or 9 Million Egyptian Pounds?! Why does Sherine Have to Pay Production Label for New Song 'Kadabeen'?

"Nujoom Records" production label is demanding the songstress to pay up to 9 Million Egyptian Pounds.(Source: sherine - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Sherine Abdelwahab Follow >

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdelwahab continues to live the success of her new album "Nassay".

Sherine specifically enjoys the success of the song "Kadabeen" (Liars) from her new album that managed to get 9 million views a few days after it was released on YouTube.

"Kadabeen" is written by Ayman Bahgat Amar, composed by Khaled Ezz and arranged by Touma.

Composer Amro Mustafa who's dispute with Sherine is known surprised everyone when he recently revealed that he is collaborating with Sherine's husband, singer Hussam Habib on a new song that is supposed to be released in Habib's new album which many saw as a way to start ending the misunderstanding between Sherine and him.

In another story, a court session for the case filed by production label "Njuoom Records" against Sherine was postponed until the 10th of January as the company is demanding the songstress to pay up to 9 Million Egyptian Pounds - the same number as her new Youtube success.