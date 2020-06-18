ABC Shares a Glimpse of John Legend's Father's Day Special

ABC is giving a glimpse of John Legend's Father's Day special.

The network shared a teaser Tuesday for John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day featuring the 41-year-old singer and his family.

The preview shows Legend spending time with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two kids, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Gather the family this Sunday and join @johnlegend and friends for #JohnLegendFathersDay at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Uhg9Y57IdO — ABC (@ABCNetwork) June 17, 2020

Legend also shares an emotional moment with his dad, Ronald Stephens. "Thank you for being such a great example. I'm so grateful that you're my father," Legend says. "You're going to make me cry," Stephens responds.

A Bigger Love Father's Day airs Sunday on Father's Day at 9 p.m. ET. The one-hour variety special celebrates dads and serves as a tribute to fathers everywhere, according to a previous press release.

Legend will perform new songs from his forthcoming album, Bigger Love, slated for release Friday. In addition, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O'Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and Roy Wood, Jr., will make appearances.

"Some of us may wonder if it's OK to laugh right now," Legend said in a statement.

"But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone's homes this Father's Day."

ABC will air a one-hour special Friday in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America. The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg and several ABC News personalities will appear on the show.