Abu Hashima's First Wife Refuses His Return to Yasmine Sabri

Published October 3rd, 2022 - 08:11 GMT
Ahmed's first wife, Abeer, is currently his friend

After many news confirmed that Ahmed Abu Hashima has reconciled with Yasmin Sabri, questions began surfacing about how Ahmed Abu Hashima's first wife felt about the situation.

And the news claimed that Abu Hashima’s first wife refused for him to return to Yasmine Sabri again, and it was said that her relationship with Ahmed’s children was not good.

Ahmed Abu Hashima And His First Wife

But according to some sources, Abu Hashima's first wife, Abeer, is currently his friend, and due to all the respect between the duo, Abeer decided not to interfere with Abu Hashima's decision and keep boundaries. 

Sources add that Yasmine's relationship with Ahmed's children is good and not tense, but they did not meet often because of the distance between them.

Yasmine Sabri appeared in a video clip with an anonymous man, who the audience said was her new lover, and everyone was shocked because he looked similar to Abu Hashima

She appeared inside an elevator accompanied by another unidentified person, and another young woman, while they were photographing the remarkable scene outside.

 

