Yasmine Sabry & Ahmed Abu Hashima Back Together !!

After they started following each other on Instagram once more, there were strong reports confirming the reconciliation of Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabry and her ex-husband, businessman Ahmed Abu Hashima.

Unconfirmed sources claim that the couple has reconciled after their split in May, and it is anticipated that this will be revealed in the coming days.

Recently, there have been rumors that the couple will reunite, but people close to them have categorically refuted these claims.

Ahmed Abu Hashima and Yasmine Sabry posted pictures of themselves together on August 13th, which led to rumors that they were getting back together.

Some fans speculated that the two may have remained friends despite being apart, much as many artists and celebrities whose marriages end in divorce and become friendships.

On her Twitter account, actress Yasmine Sabry posted two pictures of herself without commenting. On Instagram, she posted a third picture of herself eating while beaming with glee.

She also took pictures of herself having fun on the yacht the day before Ahmed Abu Hashima posted a picture on his Twitter account with a similar ambiance.

Commenters speculated about Lambadir and the water in the background of the photographs, as well as the same white drapes, and mentioned their joint efforts in the same location.

Talk of the duo's return follows a similar rumor that surfaced on July 31 after they attended an Amr Diab concert on the North Coast.

When the rumors first started to circulate, a close friend of Ahmed Abu Hashima came forward to deny them in press statements, citing the two's broken communication and the end of their meetings permanently.

He also expressed surprise at the news's rapid spread, especially since neither of them was captured in any photos despite the presence of many journalists, and none of them even attempted to take one.

Initial reports suggested that Amr Diab had interfered to bring Yasmine Sabry and Ahmed Abu Hashima together in order to bring them back to their marital residence, however this information was quickly refuted categorically by people close to both sides.

Ahmed Abu Hashima recently said that Yasmine Sabry is someone for whom he has the utmost regard and admiration. He also said that his personal life was a "red line" that he could not speak, and that he thought Yasmine's silence after the declaration of secession was the "correct" choice.

Two years prior, in April 2020, Ahmed Abu Hashima and Yasmine Sabry were married, although they were childless.

Written By: Lara AlNimri