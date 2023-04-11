Serenay Sarıkaya goes viral after singing in Aile

ALBAWABA - Serenay Sarıkaya topped search engines after performing the song Yaramızda Kalsın in the Turkish series Aile.

Turkish actress Serenay Sarıkaya, sang the song Yaramızda Kalsın, which means "to keep it in our wound" in the latest episode of the Turkish series, Aile, and Sarıkaya immediately went viral after the iconic scene.

The clip was posted on social media sites where Sarıkaya appeared performing the drama ballad which was originally sung by Turkish singer, Merve Özbey.

It also turned out that Sarıkaya had previously prepared the song in the studio with Toygar Işıklı, in which she co-starred with Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ.