Adele releases new music video for I Drink Wine

I Drink Wine by Adele now has a new music video to go with it.

The song, which is from the 34-year-old singer's fourth studio album, 30 was released last year.

Although she had already published the videos for Easy On Me and Oh My God, Adele claimed that the video she shot for the album was the first one she had ever shot.

The video, which has been posted on the celebrity's official YouTube website, begins with a man playing the piano over an arched bridge that crosses a river that is bordered by banks covered in vibrant flowers.

A short while later, Adele makes her appearance, floating down the river toward the camera on a rubber ring while clutching a wine glass in one hand and a nearly empty wine bottle in the other.

In the latest film, which was directed by Joe Talbot, the celebrity can be seen floating by a happy-looking couple while wearing a sparkling gold dress, rolling her eyes and adding more wine to her glass before throwing the empty wine bottle into the river.

Before the camera pans out to see the music video set and the crew at work behind the scenes, the singer passes a number of other individuals on the riverbanks as dusk gives way to night.

Adele is shown floating on her back in a river surrounded by pink flowers as the film comes to a close.

Adele performed I Drink Wine at the Brit Awards in February, when she won album of the year for 30 and single of the year for Easy On Me. 30 was the best-selling album of 2021, according to the UK Official Charts.

Adele will start her series of performances at Caesars Palace next month, and they will continue until March 2023. Earlier this year, she had to postpone her residency in Las Vegas owing to delivery issues and Covid-19.

Eight additional events have been announced in addition to the 24 that have been postponed, and the residency will last from November 18 to March 25.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri