Adele Wears The Same Dress as Um Kulthum

Published August 9th, 2022 - 09:14 GMT
Picture of Umm Kulthum wearing the same dress as Adele

A recent edited photo shows late legend Um Kulthum wearing Adele's famous 2017 Grammy Awards green dress. 

The photoshopped picture trended widely on social media platforms, and the original copy of the picture is published on Getty Agency website, according to Agence France-Presse. 

It is clear that the image was manipulated and made some modifications, and Adele's face was replaced with that of Umm Kulthum.

Adele



In June 2019, an Egyptian designer posted the two photos on Behance before and after the edit, when he replaced Adele's face with Umm Kulthum's.

Adele


However, social media users found a space for entertainment and misled the fact that Adele wore the dress of the late Umm Kulthum.

