Adham Al-Nabulsi responds to Angie Khoury’s claims

ALBAWABA - Adham Al Nabulsi breaks his silence over claims he fathered Angie Khoury's baby.

Retired singer Adham Al Nabulsi shared an official statement in response to rumors claimed by social media personlity, Angie Khoury that Al Nabulsi is the father of her unborn child.

On his official social media page, Al Nabulsi wrote: "The moment you stand before the lord on judgement day is the happiest moment for any person who leaved to please the lord."

"At the same time, it is a hard and tough moment for everyone who was away from god, and shared many things that did not please out lord and used to hurt people."

He added: "Usually I don't respond to rumors, the same rumors we should be ignoring, but this time would be the first and last time I respond to these rumors that are wrong."

He finished his statement with a verse from the holy Qura'an.

Earlier, Angie Khoury blew up social media with claims that she is pregnant with the reitred singer's baby, whome she named Mohammad.