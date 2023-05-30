Angie Khoury pregnant with Adham Al Nabulsi's baby?

ALBAWABA - Angie Khoury revealed she is pregnant by showing off a growing baby bump, and a picture of a sonogram, and claimed that the father of her baby is Adham Al Nabulsi.

Social media personality Angie Khoury blew up her Instagram with many posts of her, her new baby bump, pictures of Adham Al Nabulsi, and pictures of swollen and injured legs as she claims she has been living on the streets after Al Nabulsi allegedly leaving her.









In one of the posts she wrote: "No matter what you do to me, I will always love you, but don't do this to our child, Mohamad, don't leave me on the streets for the people to make fun of us, it's is not our fault......I love you Adham."



In another post she said that she won't rest unless the retired singer can unblock her on his socials.

Khoury claimed that Al Nabulsi is actually her husband, and that he left her for his child and mother, the social media personality then threatened to undergo an abortion or kill herself if Al Nabulsi doesn't welcome her "back home."