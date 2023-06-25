Afra Saraçoğlu wears bikini for Elle

ALBAWABA - Afra Saraçoğlu wears a bikini for a magazine photoshoot.

Elle Turkey featured Afra Saraçoğlu for their newest issue, and the actress set pulses racing as she donned a dark red bikini and a light purple one for a beach photoshoot.

The issue was titled Elle on The Beach, and Saraçoğlu discussed her series, Yalı Çapkını, the actress shared that the series is not only a tough relationship, but two people who love each other and grow together, and learn from their mistakes and the adulterous behavior while loving and also the fact that they love so innocently makes their characters more real.

"The most important element that involves the audience in the story of these two are these realities."

Elle Turkey shared the photoshoot pictures on Instagram and revealed that Elle on The Beach can be bought from retailers and dergiburda.com and ordered from trendyol, n11, and everywhere.

The publication also shared pictures of the magazine cover with Saraçoğlu as the cover girl, on the cover, The actress wore a purple beach outfit consisting of a purple bra and a tie-knot beach skirt.