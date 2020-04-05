After Using His Mum for Dumbbells.. Ragheb Alama's Handsome Son in a Car Crash! (Pictures)

Khaled Alama, son of superstar Ragheb Alama, got into a terrible car accident on Thursday, on Dbayeh Highway towards the capital, Beirut.

Khaled, along with his driver, were surprised to see a car traveling behind them at full speed, crashing into their car and overturning on its back.

Khaled and the driver survived the nearly-fatal-accident, as pictures revealed. Alama's son suffered minor bruises as a consequence but overall, his condition and the driver's are good, and the losses were limited to the car only.

Khaled's fans wished him lasting health and well-being, and they called on him to issue a video to reassure them of his safety.

Indeed, a few hours after the accident, Khaled released a video that reassured his fans of his wellness, confirming that he is in good condition and that he had not suffered any harm or injuries as a result of the accident.