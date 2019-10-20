  1. Home
After Revealing Her Interest in Blond Western Girls.. Angie Khoury Participates in Lebanon Protests (Video)

Published October 20th, 2019 - 06:40 GMT
Syrian singer Angie Khoury headed to the popular Riad Al Solh Square (Source: @angie.khouryy Instagram)

Syrian singer Angie Khoury headed to the popular Riad Al Solh Square at the center of Beirut, to participate in the country's protests demanding to topple the regime.


Khoury posted a video on Twitter of her taking part in the protest, showing how her fans reacted to seeing her, as they surrounded the star to take pictures and selfies with her.

Angie commented on the video with the words: "love you".

Angie Khoury recently had a legal conflict with Lebanese artist Qamar, having previously accused Qamar of kidnapping and beating her in partnership with Lebanese artist Adam. The case was transferred to the Lebanese judiciary for final judgment.

