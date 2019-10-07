The Side of Mia Khalifa You Never Paid Attention To! (Pictures)

Mia Khalifa, that 26-year-old Lebanese-American woman who rocked both Arab and Western worlds with her daring occupation: porn actress!





Khalifa entered the porno industry in October 2014 while she was working at fast-food restaurant What-A-Burger, when a customer asked her what she thought about acting in pornographic movies.

She ended up becoming the most highly searched porn actress on PornHub with more than 1.5 million views. By December of the same year, the site announced that she was ranked first on the site.

She is now retired from porn and works as sports commentator with 17.7 million Instagram followers. She also got engaged to Robert Sandberg.

Now when you search Mia's Instagram account, you'll find a side you hadn't been paying attention to (not because all you focus on is.. you know!).

It's her modest-non-pornographic-regular-Instagramic side, sharing her day-to-day normal fiancee life, with less 'obscene' outfits, oblivious to the controversy that surrounded her previous job.

Here is the proof:

Read more about Mia Khalifa: