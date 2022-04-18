After Songül Öden, Hazal Kaya Opens up About Being Bullied During Filming

  1. Home
Turkish stars started opening up about tough times on set
Hazal Kaya opens up about criticism

Famous Turkish stars started opening up about tough times on set, including bullying and criticism 

It seems that the matter was causing them some mental problems and pressures, especially when comparing one protagonist's looks and appearance with another.

Hazal Kaya revealed that people used to compare how she looks with her co-star Çağatay Ulusoy as people thought the actor was too good looking to star alongside Kaya. 

Hazal stated: "I was subjected to many criticisms during my acting alongside Çağatay Ulusoy in the series 'I called her Fariha' because of the height difference between me and him."

The actress continued, "We get strange comments and say that we are lucky to act alongside these handsome actors, and they do this to all of us, but we no longer take it seriously."


