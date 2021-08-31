Ahmed El-Awady Travels to Switzerland.. Is Wifey Yasmin Abdel Aziz in Critical Condition?

Egyptian artist Ahmed Al-Awady has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to be with his wife, actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz, who is completing her treatment in a hospital there.

According to the circulating news, Ahmed Al-Awady managed to obtain the visa a few days ago, to be next to his wife Yasmin, who had traveled weeks ago to Switzerland, to complete her treatment there. The date of their return to Cairo has not yet been determined.

Egyptian local media refuted the news spread about Yasmin Abdel Aziz undergoing another surgery in Switzerland, as she is in good condition and does not need another surgical intervention so far.

Yasmin Abdel Aziz will not return to Egypt until she is fully recovered, as she is still subject to medical examinations to ensure her complete safety and to be reassured about the surgery she underwent in Egypt.

Yasmin Abdel Aziz had left Cairo International Airport in an equipped ambulance heading to Geneva, to complete her treatment in a Swiss hospital from the repercussions of the surgery she undertook last July in Egypt.

Ahmed Al-Awady was in a state of extreme anger and revealed his intention to sue those who caused the health crisis to his wife, which required her to travel abroad to complete the treatment.

Al-Awady wrote a message on Facebook: “What happened of negligence and inaction in the case of Yasmin, I will talk about it later, after Yasmin’s full recovery, and the health crisis are over as well.”

He added: “Egyptian law will judge between me and the perpetrator of what happened.” Ahmed concluded his message: “Do not think that my silence is forgetfulness, but rather that everything has its own time.”

Yasmin Abdel Aziz Death Rumors

Meanwhile, Wael Abdel Aziz, brother of Yasmin, has expressed his outrage after rumors spreading about his sisters death a few hours ago.

Wael shared the fake news published by a page on Facebook and commented: “What would you do if you find this news about your family? What goes around comes around.”