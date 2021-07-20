President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Steps in to Save Yasmin Abdel Aziz

Yasmin Abdel Aziz is receiving presidential care.

Artist Wael Abdel Aziz has revealed that President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, stepped in to lend his sister, actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz with the required medical support.

On Facebook, Wael wrote:

"We thank His Excellency the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the father of all Egyptians, for sending an integrated medical team to follow up on the case and supervise the doctors performing the operation, hoping from God Almighty for a speedy recovery for our daughter."

Wael urged his 100k followers on Facebook to pray for his sister, especially since it is the best day of the year: "Your prayers on the Day of Arafa, may God reward you."

As for the latest developments on Abdel Aziz's health, Hatem Shoman, a doctor at the hospital where Yasmin Abdel Aziz is receiving treatment, revealed that her condition is satisfactory and that there is no non-medical effect, such as black magic or anything else.

He also pointed out that the artist is fully conscious, and it is just about time and she will leave the hospital.

"Enough of the rumors, and pray for all patients, may God heal them."