Ahmed Ezz Shirtless Picture Raises Controversy

An image of actor Ahmed Ezz, was posted on an account that carries his name on Instagram and sparked controversy.





Ezz appeared in the picture showing his muscles, as he was wearing a swimsuit and shirtless.

Ahmed Ezz participates in the season of Eid al-Fitr 2019 with a movie called 'Al Mamar' (The Corridor) starring Ahmed Rizk, Iyad Nassar, Ahmed Falawkas, Mohamed Farrag, Ahmed Salah Hosni, Mohammed Al-Sharnoubi, Mohammed Juma, Mahmoud Hafez, Amir Salahuddin, Asma Abu Al-Yazid. It is written and directed by Sharif Arafa.

Poet Amir Taaima participated in writing the dialogue of the film and composed its songs. The film takes place in the time period of 1967 war.