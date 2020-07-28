Aishwarya Rai and Daughter Aaradhya Test Negative for Coronavirus.. and Amitabh Bachchan is Very Happy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from Nanavati Hospital, after they tested negative for Coronavirus.

Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that his wife and daughter had recovered from the Coronavirus.

Abhishek, and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, who had tested positive for Corunavirus, will remain under hospital observation.

"My father and I are still in the hospital under care of the medical staff," Bachchan Jr. said, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. I owe you forever."

From his side, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he couldn't hold his tears when he learned that Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in good health, expressing his happiness that God blessed them with a special recovery, and that he did not wish his granddaughter to have this disease.