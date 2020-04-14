Devastating Message From Amitabh Bachchan: Blindness Is on Its Way!

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan shocked his fans when he announced that his eyesight is in danger.

The Bollywood veteran shared a blog where he revealed his vision situation; he wrote:

“The eyes see blurred images .. the vision reads double and for some days now I have reconciled myself to the fact that blindness is on its way, to add to the million other medical problems that invest in me,”

During these tough times, Bachchan reminisced how his mother would treat his eyes when he was a little boy, saying:

“But then .. today .. thought of those early years when Ma used to take the edge of the sari, the ‘pallu’ , make a soft round ball with it , blow into it to make it warm and place it on the eye .. and BAM ! problem solved ..So I followed that .. hot watered a hand towel and placed it on the eyes,”

Luckily, doctors reassured Amitabh that his eyes will be okay and that he will not go blind:

“spoke to the doc and followed his instruction of putting in prescribed eye drops every hour .. reassured me that I was not going blind - that there was far too much time being spent in front of the computer .. the eyes were tired .. that is all.”

“And YES .. that old Mother’s technology worked .. YEEAAHHH .. I can see now!!”