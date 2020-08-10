Aiwaaaaaa! Mia Khalifa Is Auctioning Her Glasses and Retainer to Collect Donations for the Lebanese Red Cross

Former Lebanese porn star Mia Khalifa did not remain silent about the masssive explosion that struck Beirut Port, killing 158 people, injuring thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands of Lebanese people.

Mia launched an auction on eBay and promised that 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Lebanese Red Cross and their tireless efforts in Beirut.

She captioned the post:

"THE INFAMOUS MIA KHALIFA GLASSES - AUCTION. 100% of proceeds will benefit @lebaneseredcross and their tireless efforts in Beirut."

"I’ll be on IG live when the money clears to livestream the donation via wire transfer to LRC 🇱🇧♥️"

"I’ve never done an auction or used eBay before, hence the typo in the title from my dog walking across the keyboard, but please spread the word or bid, or donate to LRC. I’m just trying to get creative, there’s always more that can be done and this felt like a cheeky way to raise funds and make sure the conversation and attention doesn’t diverge from this crisis."

"Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours!"

"I’m putting the link in my bio for a few hours then changing it back to the Beirut Relief resources landing page. After that I’ll house the links/posts in a pinned memory for ready access."

"HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!"

After collecting $100k, Khalifa posted:

"AIWAAAAAA!!! We are almost at $100k in 11 hours!!!! The link is in my bio! LETS GET HALF A MILLION TO THE @lebaneseredcross BY NEXT WEEK!!"

"I’m raising the stakes every $20k, my retainer has officially been added and I’ll be announcing later today what the new additions to the auction are!"

"If there are any brands out there who want to throw in some additional prizes to help the cause and raise the donations please reach out to me!!"