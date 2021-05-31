Al-Hayba 5: Taim Hassan Posts First Image of Season Finale and Reveals Its Official Name

Syrian actor and the leading character of Al-Hayba franchise, Taim Hassan, has shared the first image of the fifth and final season of the series with his 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

In the picture, Taim, who plays Jabal Sheikh Al-Jabal in the show, was holding a snake in the picture as he confirmed the official name of season finale, which will be Al-Hayba Jabal.

In the caption, Hassan wrote: "We continue to film Al-Hayba Jabal on daily basis. We hope you'll like it."

Then the Syrian actor asked his followers if they can assume what will happen in the final season.

"Can you imagine what will happen in the final season?"

Taim's picture caused a frenzy among Al-Hayba die-hard fans, as they wrote that they can't wait to watch the finale season.

Celebrities also hailed Taim Hassan and wished him good luck, like Syrian actor Talal Mardini who commented: "Good luck our star".

Taim Hassan's previous co-star Owais Mukhalalati who played his brother Sakher in the show also commented: "Good luck brother".

Al-Hayba 5 continues to be filmed in Lebanon, starring Taim Hassan, Mona Wassef, Abdel Moneim Amayri, Aimee Sayah, Abdo Shaheen, Saeed Sarhan, Rosina Ladgani, directed by Samer Barqawi and produced by Sabbah Brothers.