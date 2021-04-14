Al-Hayba Season 5 Name Revealed.. And Owais Mukhalalati (Sakher) Is Leaving the Show

Producers of Al-Hayba franchise are still concealing the details surrounding season finale of the series.

According to Sayidaty, the fifth and final season will exclude Syrian actor Owais Mukhalalati who plays Sakher, Jabal's brother, played by leading actor Taim Hassan.

The next season will begin with Sakher's death in front of his brother, Jabal Sheikh al-Jabal, prompting him to avenge his brother.

The exclusion of Mukhalalati came after many disagreements with the producing company, which were repeated in the previous parts and the company has always tried to solve and overcome these obstacles, but it seems that things have gone out of possible solutions this time.

Sayidaty has contacted producer Sadiq Al-Sabah, who said that part of information about Owais is correct.

It was also reported that the 5th and finale season of Al-Hayba will be titled 'Al-Hayba Al-Jabal'.

And when Sayidaty asked Sadiq Al-Sabah to confirm the name of the final season and whether Owais Mukhalalati will be replaced, he said: 'We have more time, because Al-Hayba will not be shown before October or November, and currently we have Ramadan season ahead, and everything will be on time.'

Last month, Lebanese actress Aimee Sayah confirmed that she will star next to Taim Hassan in Al-Hayba season five.

Aimee will be the 5th female leading actress in the franchise, after Nadine Njeim, Nicole Saba, Cyrine Abdel Nour and Dima Qandalaft.