Al Pacino, 83 Kuwaiti girlfriend Noor, 29 pregnant

ALBAWABA - Al Pacino, 82, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29 are expecting a baby together.

Al Pacino and his Kuwaiti girlfriend, Noor Alfallah have been linked together since April 2022, and Alfallah is not 8 months pregnant, with the actor's fourth baby.

TMZ was first to announce the happy news.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted having a romantic dinner together.

Al Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.