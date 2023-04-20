Alabama shares why Kourtney is the best stepmom

ALBAWABA - Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker shares why she believes Kourtney Kardashian is the best stepmom.

Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker tied the knot with Poosh founder and media personality Kourtney Kardashian, and now, Alabama Barker, the daughter of the musician is opening up about how amazing having Kourtney as her stepmom is.

Earlier this week, Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday, and Alabama went on to send a tribute to the media personality, she wrote: "Happy birthday Kourt. You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom."

Alabama added: "Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another step mom."

Also wishing Kardashian a happy birthday was Travis who shared: "My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile."

He added: "You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife."

Kardashian commented: "I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband."

The couple first started dating in 2021, but they have known each other for years. and tied the knot after less than a year after dating.