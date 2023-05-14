Aladdin’s Mena Massoud deactivates Twitter amid backlash

ALBAWABA - Mena Massoud deletes his Twitter account amid The Little Mermaid Criticism.

On Saturday, Aladdin star, Mena Massoud deleted his Twitter account after receiving backlash for criticising the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie.

Massoud tweeted: "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with out opening, my guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

Massoud's and The Little Mermaid fans did not appreciate the actor's tweet, and Massoud was quickly under fire as fans attacked him for his tweet.

Mena deactivated his Twitter after the online attacks.

The Little Mermaid will officially be released in theaters on May 26.