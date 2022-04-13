Aladdin Star Gilbert Gottfried Passes Away at 67

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried, has died at the age of 67.

Gottfried's family released a statement confirming the devastating news

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family wrote Tuesday in a statement.

The statement read: ''In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor,"

Gottfried died Tuesday afternoon from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II.

The actor was well know for his sense of humor and voice, Gottfried played the voices and roles in "Aladdin," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and as the voice of the Aflac duck in commercials.