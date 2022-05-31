Albawaba Interview: Palestinian Noel Kharman on Her Career and Moving to Jordan

Last week, Jordanian production company Beats Events held the biggest festival Jordan has seen so far.

And Albawaba's reporter Alexandra Abumuhor went down to have a few words with the celebrities performing, among them was Palestinian star Noel Kharman, who opened up to Alexandra about her new song 'An Al Awan' and women empowerment.

The Haifa born singer revealed that she is currently working on her EP, where she will be releasing new songs in addition to her first original track 'An Al Awan'.

Kharman shared that her song 'An Al Awan' was very dear to her, ''An Al Awan is a very personal song its about us losing my dad, and the song is basically made as if my mom was singing, and saying what is in her heart.'' She explained.

Noel added: ''At the end it is dedicated to my mother and everyone who has lost a loved one. The song is me saying 'life goes on and you have to continue your journey.'''

The rising star revealed that this song is in fact her favorite from all over her songs, ''even in the EP i'm working on right now, it is still my favorite song, because it has a deep and special meaning to it and its very very personal.'' she added.

When asked by Abumuhor about her relocating in Amman, Noel shared how important it was for her to evolve in her career.

''I was born and raised in Palestine, in Haifa specifically, I moved to Amman two years ago, I'm based here now and I love it'' she remarked.

''It's better for my career and the industry, Palestine is very limited unfortunately, and when I moved to Amman everything is evolving and improving, there is a lot of more connections to the Arab world, Palestine sadly had less connections, but here it's easier.''

What Noel was known for is blending Western and Eastern songs into one, and adding her own touch to the songs, Kharman sings in five languages, Turkish, Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

On her official Youtube channel the singer shared songs where she mixes very famous and classic songs in mashups.

From her most successful mashups were mixing Adele's famous Hello and Lebanese star Fairouz's Keefak Enta which hit over 32 million views, the singer also mixed Luis Fonsi's Despacito with Ahmad Al Maslawi's Akheeran Galaha, this cover reached over 40M views.

The mash-up queen shared her thoughts with Albawaba's reporter about adding women empowerment messages to her music and career, as she said she will be adding it in her own way through success.

The An Alawan hitmaker said: 'I am willing to add women empowerment in my music, however not in a very obvious way.''

She added: 'I wanna do that using success, to prove that women can, women can succeed, I won’t be saying that in the songs, but more like Im successful and I am doing what I love and what I want, its in a different way but Im still sending a message.''

At the end of the interview, the star revealed than in the third of June, she will be releasing a new song with rapper Big Sam.