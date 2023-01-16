Albawaba picks the most anticipated movies of 2023

Albawaba- with the pandemic just behind us, 2023 is going to be a big year for movies, we put together a list of the movies that we cant wait for their release.



1- John Wick Chapter 4



The fourth installment of the action franchise that basically re-defined the action genre. Keanu Reeves embodies the ferocious assassin flawlessly. We followed John Wick as he fought countless assassins, ruthless killers, and unbeatable bosses. However, in chapter four we will see him take on the high table his biggest foe yet.



Release date 244 March 2023



2- Spiderman across the spider verse



after the smashing success and an Oscar win for the best-animated film, Spiderman into the spider verse gets a sequel 5 years later. It follows Miles Morales swinging across the multiverse with Spiderwoman AKA Gwen Stacy and meeting all kinds of Spiderpeople and Spiderbeings and putting together the spider force. with its unique art style and new characters, we cant wait until June rolls around.



Release date 2 June 2023

3- Oppenheimer



Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece is a star-studded movie, with Cillian Murphy, Robert Downy Jr., Rami Malik, and Matt Dameon. This movie tells the story of the father of the atomic bomb and is definitely going to be worth the watch, keeping in mind Christopher Nolan didn’t use CGI for the atomic explosion scene…



Release date 21 July 2023

4- Dune part two



After dune part one gave us a teaser for what to expect in the dune universe, we can’t wait to hop back into dune part two and continue the story where it was so abruptly cut short. Filmed in the desert of wadi rum Jordan this one hits close to home.



Release date 3 November 2023

5- Mission impossible dead reckoning part one



Decades after the success of the first mission impossible back in 1996. The seventh installment is quickly underway with an 8th promised to be released in 2024. The latest installment will have Tom Cruise yet again defying death with his outrageous stunts that he insists on doing without the help of doubles.



Release date 14 July 2023

6- Transformers rise of the beasts



the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise. And a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee is scheduled for a summer 2023 release. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. the sequel will introduce three different and new transformers races and expand the universe even more.



Release date 9 June 2023.



7- The Flash



after what seems to be infinite delays caused by Ezra Miller’s legal trouble, covid 19, Warner Brother’s decision to stop the DCEU and firing Henry Cavil and Gal Gadot, this movie was thought to never be finished and the threat of cancelation ever looming. But finally, the release date is set for this year. It is based on a mind-bending comic book the flash point paradox where the flash travels back in time and his action has a ripple effect that recks havoc in the future.



Release date 16 June 2023

8- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny



More than 40 years since the release of the first film, a fifth installment is underway set in 1969 and revolving around the USA and USSR space race and Nazis thrown into the mix, it is bound to be an adventure movie for the ages. With Harrison Ford reprising his role at the age of 80 he is genuinely an unstoppable actor.

Release date 30 June 2023



9- Aquaman and the lost kingdom



after Aquaman held its place as the highest-grossing DC movie the sequel was quickly greenlit and in development. As was the case for many movies during the pandemic, Aquaman faced several delays and financial constraints. The Depp- Heard trial affected the movie by significantly reducing Amber Heard’s screen time in the film. And the latest rumors are heard of being completely recast with Emilia Clark. The movie is still holding strong and is promised to break more records when it is released.



Release date 25 December 2023

10- Barbie



after many many Barbie animated movies, Barbie finally has her own live-action adaptation with Ryan Gosling as ken and Margret Robbie as Barbie. The plot is being kept under wraps but all we know is this "A doll living in 'Barbieland' is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world."



Release date 20 July 2023

written by Munir abumuhor