Alec Baldwin is Expecting Child Number Five

Hilaria Baldwin revealed Wednesday she's pregnant with her fifth child with Alec Baldwin, months after recovering from a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old shared a video of her unborn baby's heartbeat in an Instagram post.





"It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," she captioned the video. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy -- especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy."

Hilaria Baldwin said the first months have been "tough" with nausea and exhaustion. She asked for privacy.

"My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders," she wrote.

The Baldwins have had four children since their 2012 marriage, including 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo and 1-year-old Romeo. Alec Baldwin has a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

In April, Hilaria Baldwin revealed she had a miscarriage one week after announcing her pregnancy.

"Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories," she said at the time. "We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you."