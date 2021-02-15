Almost a Kiss on the Lip! Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Share a Romantic Picture on Valentine's Day

Can and Diletta are deeply in love.

And on Valentine's Day, the new couple expressed their fresh love nearby the sea as they hugged each other.

Turkish actor Can Yaman shared a picture with his 8.1 million followers on Instagram as he hugged his new girlfriend, Italian presenter Diletta Leotta.

The Turkish-Italian couple looked intimate in the close-up shot as if they were about to kiss, especially since Diletta placed her hands on Can's face.

Yaman simply captioned the picture with a love heart emoji, but he turned off the comments.

As for Leotta, she shared the same picture with her 7.5 million followers on Instagram, and captioned it with a sunset emoji leaving the comments turned on.

Perhaps this is not the first picture shared by Can and Diletta, but it's definitely the most romantic one so far.

Earlier this month, Can Yaman shared a picture along with his new lover Diletta Leotta while they were enjoying an firearm activity out in the open, and he called themselves as a "dangerous couple".

And last week, Diletta Leotta shared another picture with her new bae Can Yaman as they stood before a white horse.