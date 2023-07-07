Almost naked! Raunchy pictures of Ricky Martin and ex Syrian boyfriend Jwan Yosef

ALBAWABA - Yesterday, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, 51, has revealed that his marriage to Syrian-born Swedish contemporary artist Jwan Yosef has come to an end.

In a joint statement, the former couple has shared the news with their millions of Instagram followers.

The statement reads:

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children.

As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. W are united in the nurturing this new chapter of our lives."

Ricky and Jwan first connected on Instagram in 2015, announced their engagement in 2016, and later got married in 2018.

The former couple share two children; daughter Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 4. Ricky is already a single parent to Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.