Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's marriage comes to an end

ALBAWABA - Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are getting divorced after six years of marriage.

Per People, magazine, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and his Syrian husband Jwan Yosef of six years are getting a divorce.

In a joint statement sent to People magazine Yosef and Martin said: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

The ex-couple added: "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

The pair are parents to daughter Lucia who was born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019.

Martin previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.