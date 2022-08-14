Alp Navruz Tops The List of The Most Handsome Celebrities in Turkey

By Alexandra Abumuhor,

Alp Navruz topped the list of the most handsome celebrities in Turkey, beating all the Turkish actors who have always competed for this title over the previous years.

And Alp Navruz did not only win by a small number of votes, but the Turkish actor received the title by a huge difference between him and the other competitors.

In details, according to a poll conducted by the Turkish website Kızlarsoriyor.com, Burak Özçivit was unable to enter the list of the 4 most handsome celebrities in Turkey.

Burak Özçivit

Kivanc Tatlitug is fourth on the list although many people think Kivanc was supposed to take the number one spot.

Kivanc Tatlitug, Kerem Bürsin

Kerem Bürsin ranked third on the list while the second place went to Twist of Fate (Baht Oyunu) star Aytaç aşmaz.

This comes after the Spanish Nubia Magazine previously declared Kerem Bürsin as the most handsome Turkish star in Turkey.

Among the nominees for the title were, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Can Yaman, Burak Özçivit, and Engin Akyürek.

Kerem also received a 5th place title for the most handsome man in the world for the year 2022.

And for the female version of the votes, it was announced that the actress who gained the title was non other than Turkish actress Hande Erçel, the famous star got most of her votes from Spain, Turkey, Italy, and Brazil.