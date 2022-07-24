Hande Erçel Gets The Title for 'Most Beautiful Woman'

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor,

On Friday, social media platforms announced the results of votes for 'Most Beautiful Turkish Actress 2022'.

The votes were conducted by Spanish Nubia Magazine, and was spread around 51 different countries worldwide.

It was announced that the actress who gained the title was non other than Turkish actress Hande Erçel, the famous star got most of her votes from Spain, Turkey, Italy, and Brazil.

'Most Beautiful Turkish Actress 2022' nominees consisted of the likes of: Ebru Şahin, Beren Saat, and Burcu Biricik.

And for the 'Most Handsome Turkish Actor 2022', receiving the title was Hande Erçel's ex-boyfriend and ex-co-star Kerem Bürsin, among the nominees for the title were, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Can Yaman, Burak Özçivit, and Engin Akyürek.

Kerem also received a 5th place title for the most handsome man in the world for the year 2022.