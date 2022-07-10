  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kerem Bürsen Shows Off His Chest Muscles in New Shirtless Snap

Kerem Bürsen Shows Off His Chest Muscles in New Shirtless Snap

Published July 10th, 2022 - 11:52 GMT
Kerem Bürsin
The picture posted by him was to advertise a sports merchandise trademark

Turkish star Kerem Bürsin took to his Instagram account to share a shirtless black and white picture and the fans are blowing up the comment section.

Also ReadKerem Bürsin Defends Hande Erçel in New TweetsKerem Bürsin Defends Hande Erçel in New Tweets

In the snap which was captioned 'Wednesday', Bürsin appeared to be working out and lifting weights at the gym, Kerem did not wear a shirt, and his muscles stole the show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerem Bürsin (@thebursin)

The picture posted by him was to advertise a sports merchandise trademark titled underarmour, Kerem tagged a gym titled Matchbox in the post, and it is set to believe that it is the gym where Bürsin works out.

Also ReadKerem Bürsin Defends Hande Erçel in New TweetsKerem Bürsin Asks a Remarkable Question And Kadir Doğlu Replies

And in less than one hour of posting the picture, Kerem Bürsin got over 170K likes 

Tags:Kerem BürsinunderarmourTurkish stars

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...